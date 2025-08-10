Aim to complete widebody planes' retrofit by October 2028: Air India

Air India on Sunday said its retrofitting of the widebody fleet began last month and is scheduled to conclude by October 2028, as part of the airline’s $400 million fleet upgrade programme aimed at delivering a better flying experience and enhancing operational reliability.

The first of 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft (VT-ANT) flew to Boeing’s facility in Victorville, California, in July, and a second aircraft will depart for the same facility in October this year. Both are expected to return to service in December with new interiors featuring a three-class configuration, including Business, Premium Economy, and Economy, upgraded inflight entertainment systems, new carpeting, curtains, upholstery, lavatories, and galleys.

As part of a "Reliability Enhancement Programme", Air India will upgrade avionics and other critical components of the 26 legacy B787-8s to "the latest industry standards" to improve reliability. This involves analysing maintenance and configuration records and implementing modifications recommended by Boeing's service bulletins. Seven of these aircraft will also undergo heavy maintenance checks (D-checks) at Victorville.