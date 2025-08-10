Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India moving fast towards becoming the world's third-major economy: PM Modi

India moving fast towards becoming the world's third-major economy: PM Modi

During the past 11 years, India's economy has grown from the 10th position to the top 5 globally, and is rapidly progressing towards becoming one of the top three economies, he said

On infrastructure growth, the Prime Minister said in 2014, metro rail services were confined to just five cities. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is moving fast towards becoming the third major economy in the world and this momentum was achieved through the spirit of "reform, perform and transform."  During the past 11 years, India's economy has grown from the 10th position to the top 5 globally, and is rapidly progressing towards becoming one of the top three economies, he said. 

The Prime Minister's comments come days after US President Donald Trump's jibe targeting the Indian economy.

On infrastructure growth, the Prime Minister said in 2014, metro rail services were confined to just five cities.

 

Today, metro rail networks span over 1,000 kilometers across 24 cities, making India the third-largest metro network globally. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

