Aim to open 100 hospitals by 2025: Maxivision Super Specialty Chairman

Leading eye care provider Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals has launched its 48th facility in Tamil Nadu as it targets to establish about 100 hospitals nationwide by 2025, a top official said on Friday.

Established under the vision of 'Project Velicham' in association with the Tamil Nadu government, the hospital in Kumbakonam spread over 7,000 sq ft of land, offers two operation theatres, six consultation rooms, and specialised clinics for diabetic retinopathy, cornea, glaucoma, dry eye, pediatric eye care services, among others.

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi formally inaugurated the hospital on Friday, in the presence of Kumbakonam MLA G Anbalagan, Maxivision Group CEO VS Sudheer, and others.

"Our new hospital in Kumbakonam reflects Maxivision's commitment to making top-notch eye care accessible to every corner of Tamil Nadu. Through this expansion, we aim to strengthen our position as leaders in the eye care sector,.." said Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals Promoter and Chairman Dr GSK Velu.

"By 2025, we are determined to reach near to 100 hospitals nationwide to cater to the ever-growing demand for eye care," he said in a statement.

The Kumbakonam facility would have two full-time surgeons who are well experienced in Cataract and other specialty surgeries and visiting surgeons Dr Shibu Varkey, Dr Roche Arokiaraj and Nalitha Mathuram operating weekly super specialty clinic services.

VS Sudheer said, "We are planning to set up vision centres across 'deep rural areas' of Tamil Nadu in places like Mayiladuthurai, Manapparai, and Pudukottai in the next six months. This facility in Kumbakonam signifies another step forward in our mission to transform lives through quality eye care in Tamil Nadu.