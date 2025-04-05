Air India asked me to fly in broken seat or get refund: Goa AAP leader

Goa AAP president Amit Palekar on Friday evening claimed Air India told him that his seat on a Delhi to Seoul flight was broken, and he could either choose to fly or take a refund, which prompted the airline to respond that it was "reviewing his concern".

Palekar shared a post and video on X about his experience. "I am at the counter (at the Delhi airport) and I have been told by the staff...that my confirmed seat is unserviceable, it does not recline. I have to give a consent, which is a kind of forced consent because I have no other choice but to fly because I have connecting flights....and Air India is saying either we will give you complete refund and you choose another option, or you fly this seat which is a broken seat," he said in the video. In his post, Palekar wrote, "Welcome to @airindia. This is a common feature for those flying on Air India to face this ordeal of being told that your seat is not reclining or broken after paying full fare." "This is my third time. I didn't complain earlier. Why is @DGCAIndia allowing @TataCompanies to fly these aircraft which should have been grounded as it concerns passenger safety also as sometimes reclined seats don't come up," he said.

Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu should intervene, he demanded.

In a reply to his post on X, Air India said it empathized with his problem.

"Dear Mr. Palekar, we hear you and empathize with your experience. We are reviewing your concern on priority. Please allow us some time to get back to you with an update," it wrote on X in reply to the AAP leader's post.