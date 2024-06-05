Home / Companies / News / Air India Express taps on growth, group synergies: MD Aloke Singh

Air India Express taps on growth, group synergies: MD Aloke Singh

Speaking at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 in the national capital, Singh also said that for the next five years, he does not see any issue of bilateral flying rights impacting its growth

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
(Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As it looks to tap the growth opportunities and group synergies, Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh on Wednesday said the airline will focus on the cost side and transformation plans in 2024-25.

Air India Express is in the process of merging AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India. "In 2024-25, a lot of synergies will be unlocked... there will be a laser focus on the cost side," Singh said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two airlines are part of the Tata Group, which is also in the process of merging Vistara with Air India. There will be cross feeds between Air India long haul flights and domestic short haul flights, he said and added that there is substantial growth coming in.

With the network and the new fleet coming in, there will be a significant upside on the revenue and cost side, Singh said.

Speaking at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 in the national capital, Singh also said that for the next five years, he does not see any issue of bilateral flying rights impacting its growth.

Also Read

Air India Express: 85 flights cancelled; Air India to support on 20 routes

Pilots raise burnout concerns as Vistara tries to resolve flight crisis

Over 100 Air India Express flights cancelled as cabin crew calls in sick

Amid Vistara flight disruption woes, CEO Vinod Kannan to meet pilots today

Vistara may see 70 more flight cancellations today amid crew shortage

SpiceJet aims to raise $250 mn in coming months, says CEO Ajay Singh

Air India in 'good position', to retrofit over 100 planes: CEO Wilson

Hindalco Industries defers Novelis IPO in US, cites market conditions

Hindalco-owned Novelis delays IPO amid weak market conditions, shares fall

Cintra receives CCI's approval to acquire 24% stake in IRB Infra Trust

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :air india expressAir Asia IndiaTata groupCAPA

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story