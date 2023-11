The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India over violation of civil aviation requirements (CAR).

The aviation regulator, in a statement, said it had issued CAR Section 3, Series M part IV titled "facilities to be provided to the passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights" in 2010, which were revised from time to time to ensure appropriate protection for air travellers in case of flight disruptions and in particular, denied boardings, flight cancellations and delays."

