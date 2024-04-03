Air India launches revamped customer loyalty programme with added features

Private carrier Air India on Wednesday launched a revamped loyalty programme with a simplified structure, offering more rewards and added benefits to its customers.

In its first overhaul in more than a decade, the revamped loyalty programme -- Flying Returns -- moves away from the legacy model of miles-based collection of points to a fairer, more equitable spend-based approach, Air India said in a statement.

Members of the programme will now be able to avail the benefits and collect points based on the new structure, starting Wednesday, it said without divulging the number of the existing members.

Some of the features of the revamped programme include no expiry of points for active members, no blackout dates, same tier privileges, collection and redemption across Star Alliance partner airlines worldwide and new customer-friendly digital interface to provide a one-stop platform for transactions, among others, it said.