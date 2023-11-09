Home / Companies / News / Airbus, HAL sign pact to establish Civil MRO facility for A-320 aircarfts

Airbus, HAL sign pact to establish Civil MRO facility for A-320 aircarfts

Airbus will also offer HAL access to AirbusWorld, a digital platform that offers support, technical data and training solutions

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Airbus A320 neo. Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Airbus on Thursday said it is partnering with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to support the Bengaluru-headquartered company's entry into servicing of commercial aircraft, especially the A320 family of aircraft.

Through this, Airbus said, it is also seeking to strengthen the aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry in India.

Through this partnership, Airbus will support HAL to tap into the growing demand for MRO services for the country's expanding commercial fleet, especially the A320 family of aircraft.

Under the agreement, Airbus will provide the A320 family tool package and offer specialised consulting services to HAL to set up an MRO, it said in a release.

Airbus will also offer HAL access to AirbusWorld, a digital platform that offers support, technical data and training solutions.

"HAL has a vision to establish an integrated MRO hub in the country and provide airlines with an effective MRO solution. This step by HAL Nashik is also aligned to civil-military convergence and the Make in India mission of the Government of India," HAL, CEO (MiG Compex), Saket Chaturvedi, was quoted as saying in the statement.

HAL's Nashik division has capabilities in civil MRO, which include Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved three hangars and skilled manpower from their defence activities.

Airbus India and South Asia, President and Managing Director, Rmi Maillard said: "An indigenous MRO infrastructure will not only help airlines streamline their aircraft operations, but also support the government's aim of making India a global aviation hub. And HAL with its deep experience in the aerospace industry is well positioned to trigger the growth of this sector.

Airbus A320Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

