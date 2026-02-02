Stocks to Watch today: Hyundai Motor India, BSE, ITC, HDFC Bank, MOIL, REC

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, February 2, 2026: GIFT Nifty futures signalled a lacklustre start for benchmark Indian equity indices on Monday as markets reopen after the presentation of the Union Budget 2026. The futures were quoted at 24,873, trading 20 points higher from the previous close at 07:07 AM.

Among global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of private data on China’s factory activity for January. Sentiment was also weighed down by weakness in commodities, with gold prices extending losses from the previous session.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.13 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi slipped more than 2.5 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.57 per cent.

Earlier on Friday, January 30, Wall Street indices closed lower as technology stocks continued to face selling pressure. The S&P 500 fell 0.43 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.94 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session:

Auto stocks: Shares of automobile companies including Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor India and Ashok Leyland, among others, will be in focus as companies report their January 2026 monthly sales numbers.

Semiconductor and EMS stocks: Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) stocks, including Kaynes Technology, Syrma SGS, Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises, PG Electroplast and CG Power, among others, are likely to attract attention after the government enhanced budgetary support for the sector. Under the expanded Production Linked Incentive (PLI) framework and India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, incentives for semiconductor components have been raised to ₹40,000 crore from ₹22,000 crore.

Railway stocks: Railway stocks such as Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Ircon International, among others, may react after the Union Budget allocated a record ₹2.77 lakh crore to Indian Railways, the highest-ever outlay for the sector.

Tobacco stocks: Shares of tobacco companies including ITC, Godfrey Phillips India, Elitecon International, VST Industries and NTC Industries, among others, could see action following the implementation of higher excise duties on cigarettes and tobacco products. A health and national security cess on pan masala has also come into effect from February 1.

Capital market stocks: Capital market-related stocks BSE, NSDL, Groww, Angel One, among others, are likely to remain in focus after the government raised the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options to 0.05 per cent from 0.02 per cent.

Banking stocks: Banking shares, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, among others, could remain in focus after the Centre announced gross market borrowing of ₹17.2 lakh crore for FY27, higher than market expectations. Net borrowing has been pegged at ₹11.7 lakh crore.

Shriram Finance: The company said it has received an order dated January 31, 2026, from the Office of the Commercial Tax Officer, Chennai South, Tamil Nadu, levying a penalty of ₹46.91 lakh for FY23. The order pertains to the erstwhile Shriram City Union Finance, which merged with Shriram Finance effective April 1, 2022.

Blue Star: The company disclosed unauthorised access to its product installation data. It said immediate steps were taken to restrict access and that it is working with cybersecurity experts to assess the impact and conduct a root-cause analysis.

Mphasis: The company announced that Elango R, President – Enterprise 5, North America, and a senior management personnel, has resigned from his post.

Latent View Analytics: The analytics and consulting firm reported an 18.6 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax to ₹50.8 crore for Q3FY26. Operating revenue rose 22 per cent year-on-year to ₹278 crore.

REC: State-owned REC appointed Jitendra Srivastava (IAS) as Chairman and Managing Director for a period of three months, effective February 1, 2026.

MOIL: The company announced a revision in prices of various grades of manganese ore for February 2026 in the January–March quarter, effective February 1.

Q3FY26 results today

Hyundai Motor India, Indus Towers, PB Fintech, Bajaj Housing Finance, Sundaram Finance, UPL, Thermax, Honeywell Automation, Ather Energy, City Union Bank, Tata Chemicals, Chalet Hotels, Ventive Hospitality, PG Electroplast, Paradeep Phosphates, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, Akzo Nobel India, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Railtel Corporation of India, Corona Remedies, Olectra Greentech, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Campus Activewear, Transrail Lighting, eMudhra, Artemis Medicare Services, WPIL, Interarch Building Solutions, MPS, Awfis Space Solutions, Indiabulls, Veedol Corporation, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are among others to report their Q3FY26 results today.