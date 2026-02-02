Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty ends lower in pre-open; Asian mkts mixed; gold, silver in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 2, 2026: Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, edged lower in the pre-opening session on Monday
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 2, 2026: Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are set for a positive start on Monday, tracking mixed global markets. At 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 31 points higher at 24,888.
In a special Budget 2026 session held on Sunday, February 1, Indian benchmarks crashed following the announcement about hike in securities transaction tax (STT) after two years.
Globally, Asian markets showed a mixed trend in early trade as investors awaited private data for China’s factory activity in January, while gold continued to decline and extended losses from Friday.
As of the last check, Mainland China’s CSI 300 rose 0.01 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.75 percent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.34 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 2.63 per cent.
On Friday, Wall Street indices ended lower even as investors largely approved of President Donald Trump’s pick of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve. At close, the S&P 500 was down 0.43 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.94 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.36 per cent.
Within commodities, investors will closely watch the prices of precious metals and bitcoin amid the ongoing uncertainty.
Bitcoin price has dropped below $80,000 for the first time since April, a sign investors were taking more risk off the table following Friday’s sharp declines in gold and silver.
Q3 results today
Bajaj Housing Finance, Hyundai Motor India, Indus Towers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Ol Electric, PB Fintech, Railtel, Tata Chemicals, and others will release their quarterly results today.
Markets will also react to results from Latent View, which were released on Sunday.
Stocks in focus:
ITC, Godfrey Phillips India, Elitecon International, VST Industries, and NTC Industries, among others, could see action following the implementation of higher excise duties on cigarettes and tobacco products effective from February 1.
BSE, NSDL, Groww, Angel One, among others, are likely to remain in focus after the government raised the STT on futures and options to 0.05 per cent from 0.02 per cent.
Banking shares, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, among others, could remain in focus after the Centre announced gross market borrowing of ₹17.2 trillion for FY27, higher than market expectations. Net borrowing has been pegged at ₹11.7 trillion.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Profit booking hits commodity markets; Crude oil, silver futures down
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Profit booking increased in the commodity markets on Monday with future contracts of Gold, Silver, and Crude oil falling between 2-3 per cent on MCX.
MCX Gold futures fell 2.2 per cent in early deals today, while Silver futures and Crude futures slipped over 3 per cent each.
9:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher on Monday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opens 22 paise stronger on Monday, Feb 2, 2026. The domestic currency started trade at 91.76 per US dollar vs its previous close of 91.98/$
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q3 results to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Shriram Pistons & Rings, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Bajaj Housing Finance, Paradeep Phosphates, Olectra Greentech, Saksoft, Fabtech Technologies, Arco Leasing, Lead Financial Services, Manali Petrochemicals, Music Broadcast, and Campus Activewear.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cochin Shipyard, 4 others to remain in spotlight today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dalal Street investors looking to pocket additional gains from their investments may keep an eye on shares of Cochin Shipyard, GPT Infraprojects, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Symphony, and Vaibhav Global during today’s trading session, as these companies have announced interim dividend payouts for their shareholders. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rising oil, gas, and LNG demand pulls global commodity traders to India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A rare combination of rising fuel demand and expanding refining capacity is drawing global commodity traders to India, with firms such as Trafigura seeking long-term partnerships with state oil companies.
As consumption growth slows in most major economies, trading firm executives told the India Energy Week conference that they see opportunities across crude, refined fuels and liquefied natural gas (LNG). READ MORE
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget 2026: Debt-to-GDP ratio to ease by 50 bps to 55.6% in FY27
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid global uncertainties, the Centre has kept greater fiscal headroom and has budgeted for the new fiscal anchor — the ratio of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) — moderating only by 50 basis points to 55.6 per cent in FY27 from 56.1 per cent achieved in FY26, assuming a growth rate of 10 per cent in nominal GDP. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold plunges after biggest drop in a decade as extended rally unwinds
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold fell, following its biggest plunge in more than a decade, and silver whipsawed in choppy trading after a dramatic pullback from record highs.
Spot gold fell as much as 6.3 per cent on Monday. Silver swung sharply, dropping to around $75 an ounce having earlier climbed as much as 3.2 per cent. The white metal recorded its biggest ever intraday loss in the previous session. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto Q3 in-line; analysts see further upside on exports, EV tailwinds
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts expect further upside in Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s stock, remaining positive on the company’s performance after it reported an in-line third-quarter performance in the current financial year.
The automobile major's consolidated net profit for the quarter grew by 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,749 crore, with the revenue also growing 23 per cent to ₹16,204 crore. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fall 3% as Trump signals de-escalation in US-Iran tensions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fell 3 per cent on Monday as US President Donald Trump said over the weekend Iran was "seriously talking" with Washington, signalling de-escalation with an Opec member after risks of a military strike drove prices to multi-month highs. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: What does Budget 2026 have for common man & what more could have been done?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Union Budget for financial year 2026-27 (FY27) has continued its balancing act between maintaining fiscal prudence and creating support on the capex and growth front. The reduction estimated in gross fiscal deficit of 4.3 per cent for FY2027 is down 5 bps Y-o-Y and 45 bps over two years -- a commendable act suggesting the burden of fiscal deficit is waning away. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Capital market stocks in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE, NSDL, Groww, Angel One, among others, are likely to remain in focus after the government raised the STT on futures and options to 0.05 per cent from 0.02 per cent.
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC, Godfrey Phillips and other tobacco stocks in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC, Godfrey Phillips India, Elitecon International, VST Industries, and NTC Industries, among others, could see action following the implementation of higher excise duties on cigarettes and tobacco products effective from February 1.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin trades below $80,000
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the early morning trade, Bitcoin was trading below $80,000 amid uncertainity in precious metal prices.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor India, BSE, ITC, HDFC Bank, MOIL, REC and others in focus. Here's why
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Budget 2026-27: Higher borrowing plan, STT move hit market sentiment
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most proposals in the Union Budget matched expectations but the hike in securities transaction tax (STT) jolted markets. While the government stuck to its fiscal consolidation path and increased capital expenditure (the gains from which will be felt in the medium to long term), the hike in STT after two years saw a sharp selloff. The markets expected relief in long-term capital gains tax and personal taxation but the only positive they got was lower tax on buyback from minority shareholders. READ MORE
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 8:01 AM IST