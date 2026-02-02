Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty ends lower in pre-open; Asian mkts mixed; gold, silver in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 2, 2026: Indian equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are set for a positive start on Monday, tracking mixed global markets. At 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 31 points higher at 24,888.

In a special Budget 2026 session held on Sunday, February 1, Indian benchmarks crashed following the announcement about hike in securities transaction tax (STT) after two years.

Globally, Asian markets showed a mixed trend in early trade as investors awaited private data for China’s factory activity in January, while gold continued to decline and extended losses from Friday.

As of the last check, Mainland China’s CSI 300 rose 0.01 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.75 percent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.34 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 2.63 per cent.

On Friday, Wall Street indices ended lower even as investors largely approved of President Donald Trump’s pick of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve . At close, the S&P 500 was down 0.43 per cent, the Nasdaq 0.94 per cent, and the Dow Jones 0.36 per cent.

Within commodities , investors will closely watch the prices of precious metals and bitcoin amid the ongoing uncertainty.

Bitcoin price has dropped below $80,000 for the first time since April, a sign investors were taking more risk off the table following Friday’s sharp declines in gold and silver.

Q3 results today

Bajaj Housing Finance, Hyundai Motor India, Indus Towers, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Ol Electric, PB Fintech, Railtel, Tata Chemicals, and others will release their quarterly results today.