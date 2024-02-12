Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air cancels 10 flights in two days, says it is an 'aberration'

Akasa Air cancels 10 flights in two days, says it is an 'aberration'

The carrier was not getting adequate slots for training pilots who have joined it, said sources

Various social media users flagged cancellations of flights by Akasa Air. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 11:16 PM IST
Akasa Air on Monday said it has cancelled 10 flights in two days and termed it as an "aberration".

While the airline did not disclose the reasons for the flight cancellations, sources in the know said it was facing a shortage of trained pilots. However, Akasa Air asserted that there was no shortage of pilots.

Various social media users flagged cancellations of flights by Akasa Air.

Against this backdrop, an airline spokesperson said the cancellations were an "aberration".

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to the cancellation of some flights on February 11-12, 2024. This was an aberration...," the spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

The spokesperson said 10 flights were cancelled in two days.

The sources said the carrier was not getting adequate slots for training pilots who have joined it. As a result, there is a shortage of trained pilots, the sources added.

In response to queries, the airline said there was no shortage of pilots.

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube in a statement said, "I would like to clarify that we do not have a shortage of pilots. Akasa Air is sufficiently staffed with over 600 pilots, enough to operate more than double the size of our current fleet".

The carrier, which started flying in August 2022, is expanding its operations.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

