Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air eligible for international routes, operates 900 flights per week

Akasa Air eligible for international routes, operates 900 flights per week

Akasa Air has flown 4.3 million passengers with over 900 flights per week, besides becoming eligible to fly internationally with a fleet of 20 aircraft in its first year of commercial operations

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Akasa has already stated it plans to fly on international routes by December this year. (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air has flown 4.3 million passengers with over 900 flights per week, besides becoming eligible to fly internationally with a fleet of 20 aircraft in its first year of commercial operations, which it completed on Monday, the airline said in a statement.

Owned by SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd and founded by former Jet Airways CEO, Vinay Dube along with others, Akasa Air commenced operations with its maiden flight taking off from Mumbai for Ahmedabad on August 7, 2022.

In its first year of commercial operations, Akasa Air served 4.3 million passengers with a 4.9 per cent market share, and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with a published network of 35 unique routes across 16 destinations, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Also, the airline said, it has carried over 25,000 tonnes of cargo across its network during this time.

Akasa has during the period also registered a passenger load factor of over 84 per cent since the start of operations, with a steadily growing record of close to 90 per cent in the current financial year, it said.

"We feel extremely fulfilled to have successfully executed our ambitious and unprecedented scale-up over the last 12 months. Our first year has given us a strong operating and financial platform to execute on our continued growth ambitions," said Dube.

He further said, "Our first year has built the foundation for the long term, and we feel incredibly optimistic as we continue to invest in our future."

Earlier this month, the added 20th aircraftB 737-8-200, to the fleet, which made it qualified to start its flight services on international routes.

Akasa has already stated it plans to fly on international routes by December this year.

Akasa Air has placed a firm order of 76 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft--23 B737-8s and 53 high-capacity B737-8-200 aircraft--powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.

In addition, the airline said, it remains fully committed to placing a three-digit aircraft order by the end of 2023.

Akasa Air also said it continues to invest in training and has set up several learning academies in key cities across the country. The airline also said it has also recently installed B737 - 8200 Max Mid Exit Door to ensure that the cabin crew is equipped to deal with emergencies in its newly-inducted aircraft, from the get-go.

Also Read

Akasa Air adds 20th aircraft to its fleet; now eligible for int'l ops

Air India to temporarily reduce frequency of flights on some US routes: CEO

India's newest airline Akasa Air looking to raise $75-100 mn for expansion

Adequately funded to place three-digit aircraft order this year: Akasa CEO

Akasa Air to place order for fleet of aircraft in three digits by year-end

PE inflow in real estate up 51% to Rs 24,680 cr: Cushman & Wakefield

MedPlus Health reports 18% rise in Apr-June qtr profit on retail demand

Taiwan is and will be India's most trusted partner, says Foxconn CEO

Amazon India signs pact with Gujarat Govt, EDII to boost state's exports

Price Waterhouse resigns as Paytm Payments' auditor, SR Batliboi appointed

Topics :Akasa Airflights

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story