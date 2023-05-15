Claim that Sebi probing Adani since 2016 is baseless, regulator tells SC



The securities market regulator further told the apex court that the connection drawn by the petitioners in their reply affidavit has no relation or connection to the issues referred to in the Hindenburg Report. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has not been investigating any Adani group listed firm since 2016 as alleged by some petitioners, who have sought a probe into the claims made by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.



The regulator’s latest affidavit comes after some petitioners argued before the court that the regulator’s plea seeking six more months to probe the Adani matter be quashed on the ground that Sebi had already been investigating the Adani group. “I further say and submit that the matter referred to in paragraph 5 pertains to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) by 51 Indian listed companies, in respect of which investigation was conducted. However, no listed company of Adani Group was part of the aforesaid 51 companies...Hence, the allegation that Sebi is investigating Adani since 2016 is factually baseless,” Sebi said in rejoinder affidavit.



While hearing the matter on Friday, the bench had indicated that it was in favour of granting three more months to Sebi to complete its probe. The SC bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Chadrachud and Justices P S Narsimha and J B Pardiwala adjourned the matter due to paucity of time. One of the counsels said the apex court has indicated the next hearing is on July 10.



“The application for extension of time filed by Sebi is meant to ensure carriage of justice keeping in mind the interest of investors and the securities market since any incorrect or premature conclusion of the case arrived at without full facts material on record would not serve the ends of justice and hence would be legally untenable.” In the latest affidavit, Sebi reiterated that more time was needed to ensure “carriage of justice.”



“In the context of investigation into MPS norms, Sebi has already approached 11 overseas regulators under the multilateral memorandum of understanding (MMOU) with International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). Various requests for information were made to these regulators. The first request to overseas regulators was made as early as on October 6, 2020,” Sebi has submitted. Sebi for the first time disclosed publicly that it has already approached 11 overseas regulators with regards to its investigation around potential violations of the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms by the Adani group firms.



Meanwhile, some petitioners and the opposition Congress took to social media alleging discrepancies in submissions around the Adani investigations by the government. The regulator further said it has submitted to the expert committee constituted by the SC on steps taken, responses received and the status of information gathered under the MMOU of IOSCO.

“The Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, told the Lok Sabha on July 19, 2021 that Sebi was investigating the Adani Group. Now Sebi tells the Supreme Court that they have not been investigating any of the serious allegations against Adani! Which is worse—misleading Parliament, or being fast asleep as lakhs of investors are duped by alleged money-laundering and round-tripping using offshore shell companies?,” Tweeted Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.