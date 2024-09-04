Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Alpex Solar announces plan to double PV module capacity to 2.4 GW by FY26

Alpex Solar announces plan to double PV module capacity to 2.4 GW by FY26

Once the new line is set up, the company expects a capacity of 2.4 GW by FY2026, enabling it to meet the growing demand in India and other key global markets

solar energy, solar, solar panel
The company is also in the process of acquiring a 17,846.63 sq/mtr land parcel at Kosi Kotwan, Uttar Pradesh. | Representative Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Solar solutions provider Alpex Solar on Wednesday announced its expansion plans to double its photovoltaic solar module capacity to 2.4 GW by FY2025-26.

A greenfield project of 1.2 GW solar PV modules capacity will be installed in the company's newly acquired land parcel at Kosi Kotwan, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, a statement said. The company will also explore a foray into solar cell manufacturing in the range of gigawatt capacity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new project will be funded through internal accruals and loans. Once the new line is set up, the company expects a capacity of 2.4 GW by FY2026, enabling it to meet the growing demand in India and other key global markets.

The company aims at deeper integration with the solar cell foray building upon its presence in solar PV modules and aluminium frames.

Ashwani Sehgal, Managing Director, Alpex Solar said, "We are exploring the foray into solar cell manufacturing. This may afford us multiple advantages, including cost, profitability, and branding, and boost our ability to offer turnkey services to the end user."

The company intends to set up a new line of solar cells with a capacity of Gigawatt range at the greenfield Kosi Kotwan plant.

"The negotiations are in the advanced stage, and the Board and respective authorities will be informed once they are firmed up. The capital outlay will be met through additional facilities from banks and financial institutions, internal accruals, and equity infusion," added Sehgal.

The ongoing expansion of solar PV modules has concluded successfully to the extent of 900 MW capacity, and the balance of 300 MW will be concluded in the existing premises in the next three months leading to a total capacity of 1.2 GW by the third quarter of FY2025, he said.

The company is also in the process of acquiring a 17,846.63 sq/mtr land parcel at Kosi Kotwan, Uttar Pradesh, to set up its third plant in the future. This land is adjacent to the company's existing property, and the transaction is valued at around Rs 7 crore.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UP plans to have 30K 'surya mitras' to install solar panels in all houses

India added 21 GW solar modules, 3 GW cell manufacturing capacity in 2023

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold goes on sale in India with introductory offers

Stock Market Highlights, Sept 04: Sensex sheds 203 points, Nifty ends below 25,200; Banks, IT drag

Why Sensex fell over 700 pts, Nifty slipped below 25,200 intraday today

Topics :UP solar energysolar energysolar projects

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story