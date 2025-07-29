Ambani family may infuse up to ₹10,000 cr in Jio Financial Services

The Mukesh Ambani family is expected to invest a significant portion of up to ₹10,000 crore capital raise in Jio Financial Services Ltd, as the company’s board meets on Wednesday to evaluate a range of fundraising options, including a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, or a combination thereof, according to people familiar with the matter.

The promoters -- the billionaire Ambani family -- are likely to increase their stake from the current 47 per cent to more than 51 per cent, they said.

The new shares are expected to be priced between ₹320 and ₹325 each, subject to board and regulatory approvals. Shares of Jio Financial closed on Tuesday at ₹321 apiece, valuing the company at ₹2.03 trillion.

Spokespersons for Reliance Industries Ltd and Jio Financial Services did not respond to emails from comment. Final details of the fundraising and the Ambani family’s exact contribution are expected to be disclosed following the board meeting. The Ambani family is not alone in bolstering its financial services company with fresh capital. Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla’s promoter entity approved a ₹1,500 crore infusion into Poonawalla Fincorp, boosting its net worth to ₹9,700 crore and supporting its retail expansion strategy. Tata Capital, the unlisted financial services arm of Tata Sons, is also planning a $2 billion initial public offering before September, to fund its growth in the fast-expanding Indian financial services market.

Jio Financial, which was demerged from Reliance Industries in July 2023, is actively scaling its presence in lending, insurance, and asset management. Bankers said a new round of funding would strengthen the company’s balance sheet ahead of a broader entry into markets such as insurance. On July 19, Jio Financial Services entered a 50:50 reinsurance joint venture agreement with Munich-based Allianz group through its wholly-owned subsidiary Allianz Europe B V. The company also signed a non-binding agreement with the Allianz group to form additional joint ventures in India’s life and general insurance sectors. Operating a digital-first model, Jio Financial looks to help Indians borrow, transact, save, and invest through its integrated platform. The company has also formed a joint venture with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, to provide asset management, wealth management, and broking services in the country. Jio BlackRock’s debut new fund offering raised ₹17,500 crore earlier this month from Indian investors.