Home / Companies / News / Ambani family may infuse up to ₹10,000 cr in Jio Financial Services

Ambani family may infuse up to ₹10,000 cr in Jio Financial Services

Board to meet Wednesday to consider fundraising options including rights issue, QIP and preferential allotment as promoters eye majority control in Jio Financial

Jio Financial Services
premium
The new shares are likely to be priced between ₹320 and ₹325 apiece, subject to board and regulatory approvals. Jio Financial shares closed at ₹321 on Tuesday, giving it a market capitalisation of ₹2.03 trillion | Photo: Bloomberg
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Mukesh Ambani family is expected to invest a significant portion of up to ₹10,000 crore capital raise in Jio Financial Services Ltd, as the company’s board meets on Wednesday to evaluate a range of fundraising options, including a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, or a combination thereof, according to people familiar with the matter. 
The promoters -- the billionaire Ambani family -- are likely to increase their stake from the current 47 per cent to more than 51 per cent, they said. 
The new shares are expected to be priced between ₹320 and ₹325 each, subject to board and regulatory approvals. Shares of Jio Financial closed on Tuesday at ₹321 apiece, valuing the company at ₹2.03 trillion. 
Spokespersons for Reliance Industries Ltd and Jio Financial Services did not respond to emails from comment. Final details of the fundraising and the Ambani family’s exact contribution are expected to be disclosed following the board meeting. 
The Ambani family is not alone in bolstering its financial services company with fresh capital. Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla’s promoter entity approved a ₹1,500 crore infusion into Poonawalla Fincorp, boosting its net worth to ₹9,700 crore and supporting its retail expansion strategy. Tata Capital, the unlisted financial services arm of Tata Sons, is also planning a $2 billion initial public offering before September, to fund its growth in the fast-expanding Indian financial services market. 
Jio Financial, which was demerged from Reliance Industries in July 2023, is actively scaling its presence in lending, insurance, and asset management. Bankers said a new round of funding would strengthen the company’s balance sheet ahead of a broader entry into markets such as insurance. 
On July 19, Jio Financial Services entered a 50:50 reinsurance joint venture agreement with Munich-based Allianz group through its wholly-owned subsidiary Allianz Europe B V. The company also signed a non-binding agreement with the Allianz group to form additional joint ventures in India’s life and general insurance sectors. 
Operating a digital-first model, Jio Financial looks to help Indians borrow, transact, save, and invest through its integrated platform. The company has also formed a joint venture with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, to provide asset management, wealth management, and broking services in the country. Jio BlackRock’s debut new fund offering raised ₹17,500 crore earlier this month from Indian investors. 
Jio Financial Services, classified as a core investment company, delivers its suite of offerings through business units including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS market value drops by ₹28,149 crore after layoff plan announcement

Supreme Court junks Zostel's plea against Oyo in arbitration dispute

Kolte-Patil Developers suffers Rs 17 crore loss in Q1 FY26, sales dip

Decathlon sets $3 billion India sourcing target, aims for ₹7,000 cr revenue

Johnson Lifts to invest ₹300 cr in R&D, expects 12% residential growth

Topics :Mukesh AmbaniJio Financial ServicesFundraising

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story