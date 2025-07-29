Supreme Court junks Zostel's plea against Oyo in arbitration dispute

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to accept Zostel Hospitality’s plea seeking to set aside a Delhi High Court order in favour of Oravel Stays, the parent company of Oyo. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma observed that Zostel should have filed an appeal instead of approaching the top court by way of a Special Leave Petition. Zostel subsequently withdrew its petition.

In May this year, the Delhi High Court had set aside an arbitral award entitling Zostel to up to a 7 per cent stake in Oravel Stays. Zostel had appealed against this order before the Supreme Court.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sachin Datta of the Delhi High Court had passed the May order on a plea filed by Oyo under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. Section 34 outlines the procedure for a party to challenge an arbitral award in court. ALSO READ: Why wait until now to challenge inquiry, Supreme Court asks Justice Varma In an award dated 6 March 2021, the arbitral tribunal ruled that Zostel was entitled to specific performance of Oyo’s obligations under the term sheet but did not order allotment of shares. It, however, allowed Zostel to pursue proceedings for the execution of the definitive agreements. The tribunal held that Oyo had acted in breach of a binding agreement after acquiring Zostel Hospitality, which owned ZO Rooms.