Home / Companies / News / Anicut Equity Fund secured an investment of Rs 50 crore from SIDBI

Anicut Equity Fund secured an investment of Rs 50 crore from SIDBI

The FFS is a Rs 10,000 crore initiative launched under the Startup India Initiative of the government in January 2015

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Investment firm Anicut Capital on Tuesday said it has secured an investment of Rs 50 crore from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for Anicut Equity Fund.

The investment has come through the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS).

The FFS is a Rs 10,000 crore initiative launched under the Startup India Initiative of the government in January 2015.

"Anicut Capital has secured an investment of Rs 50 crore from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for the Anicut Equity Fund," the investment firm said in a statement.

Anicut Equity Fund launched its Grand Anicut Fund 3 in June 2022 with a total targeted corpus of Rs 500 crore, with an additional Rs 250 crore green shoe option.

The investment firm has successfully closed two-thirds of the fund and has also received a commitment of Rs 75 crore from the Self Reliant India Fund (SRI).

Within the first year, the fund has invested in six startups -- Earth Rhythm, Neemans, Wheelocity, The Ayurveda Experience, Blue Tokai Coffee and XYXX.

"We are excited to welcome SIDBI as an investor through the FFS initiative. This generous commitment from SIDBI not only provides us with the capital to invest in innovative startups but also solidifies our commitment to adding value to the burgeoning Indian startup industry," Anicut Equity Fund Partner Dhruv Kapoor said.

With a focus on consumer and technology sectors, the fund aims to invest in 12-14 early growth-stage companies across Anicut and non-Anicut portfolios over the next 18-24 months, the statement said.

Anicut Capital portfolio startups include Mcaffeine, GIVA, Leumas, Hair Originals, Sugar, Bira, Epigamia, LendingKart, Milky Mist, Axiscades and Neemans among others.

Also Read

Sidbi ties up with the Niti Aayog to finance 50,000 EVs for MSMEs

Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs

Sidbi's net income jumps 71% to Rs 3,344 crore YoY in FY23: MD Ramann

MSME sector has bounced back, repayments normal: Sidbi CMD Ramann

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

Air India to induct two A350 planes this year that have received DGCA

India saw highest mobile subscriber addition in Q2: Ericsson report

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani top the Fortune India Rich List for 2023

Zoho surpasses 100 million users across over 55 business applications

CCI brings draft regulations on mergers under new Competition Act

Topics :InvestmentfundingSIDBI

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story