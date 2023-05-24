Home / Companies / News / Anil Agarwal's Vedanta raises about $850 million via JPMorgan, Oaktree loan

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta raises about $850 million via JPMorgan, Oaktree loan

Investors have been closely watching Vedanta's debt load as rising interest rates worldwide intensify pressure on low-rated borrowers

Bloomberg
Anil Agarwal's Vedanta raises about $850 million via JPMorgan, Oaktree loan

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Saikat Das and Baiju Kalesh
Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group signed a five-year loan for about $850 million with JPMorgan and Oaktree, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. 
 
The move came as Agarwal’s Indian miner Vedanta Ltd. planned to pay an interim dividend of 18.50 rupees per share, according to an exchange filing. This will be the first payout in the fiscal year to March 2024. The Mumbai-based company’s move follows last year’s record payout of $4.6 billion, which helped its debt-laden parent Vedanta Resources Ltd. 
Vedanta Resources is relying heavily on money from its units to reduce its debt load after it failed to generate $3 billion via the sale of a zinc mining unit to Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Investors have been closely watching its debt load as rising interest rates worldwide intensify pressure on low-rated borrowers.

Vedanta Resources slashed gross debt by $1 billion to $6.8 billion in April, and paid off a further $800 million in loans this month. 
Yet weaker metals prices and high costs crimped Vedanta Ltd.’s most recent quarterly profit, potentially limiting the scope for more dividends. 

A spokesperson for Vedanta didn’t comment when contacted by Bloomberg. JPMorgan didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment, while Oaktree declined to comment. 

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc dividend record date today; company's shares in the red

Considering options on Electrosteel: Vedanta Resources' Anil Agarwal

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal presses on with plan to raise oil, zinc output

Hindustan Zinc's $1.3 bn dividend plan raises concerns over cash use

Govt to check foreign fund appetite in Hindustan Zinc before stake dilution

Tesla to pick location for new factory by year end, says Elon Musk

India's airlines: Both Go First and bankruptcy laws need a rescue

Paytm Payments gets RBI nod to re-appoint Vijay Shekhar as part-time chair

Dish TV CEO Atul Dua to quit, company proposes Manoj Dobhal new chief

US Trade Development Agency aims for greater India-US partnership on 5G

Topics :Anil AgarwalVedanta JP Morganfunding

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story