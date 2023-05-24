Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Group signed a five-year loan for about $850 million with JPMorgan and Oaktree, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the matter is private.

Vedanta Resources is relying heavily on money from its units to reduce its debt load after it failed to generate $3 billion via the sale of a zinc mining unit to Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Investors have been closely watching its debt load as rising interest rates worldwide intensify pressure on low-rated borrowers.

The move came as Agarwal’s Indian miner Vedanta Ltd. planned to pay an interim dividend of 18.50 rupees per share, according to an exchange filing. This will be the first payout in the fiscal year to March 2024. The Mumbai-based company’s move follows last year’s record payout of $4.6 billion, which helped its debt-laden parent Vedanta Resources Ltd.