Home / Companies / News / Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra says SC imposed no liability on company

Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra says SC imposed no liability on company

Setting aside the award, the top court ordered DAMEPL to refund all sums previously paid by the Delhi Metro Rail in accordance with the arbitral award. DMRC had paid Rs 3,300 crore to DAMEPL

File Photo of Anil Ambani
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday said no liability has been imposed on it by the Supreme Court order that set aside a Rs 8,000-crore arbitral award that was granted in favour of Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL).

Setting aside the award, the top court ordered DAMEPL to refund all sums previously paid by the Delhi Metro Rail in accordance with the arbitral award. DMRC had paid Rs 3,300 crore to DAMEPL.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Reliance Infrastructure wishes to clarify that the Order dated April 10, 2024, passed by the Supreme Court does not impose any liability on the company and the company has not received any money from DMRC / DAMEPL under the arbitral award," the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

While DAMEPL is a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, it is a separate entity and the liability falls on it.

Also Read

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

SC sets aside Rs 8,000 cr arbitral award to Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes metro ride in Delhi, video surfaces

HDFC Bank opens branch in Kavaratti island, 1st private lender to do so

DCM Shriram gets Rs 100 cr sustainable finance from Standard Chartered Bank

Maruti Suzuki raises price of select cars, Swift hiked by up to Rs 25,000

Tata Motors-owned JLR India sales rise 81% at 4,436 units in FY24

Vodafone Idea to launch FPO next week, seeks to raise Rs 18,000-20,000 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Anil AmbaniAnil Ambani debtReliance InfrastructureSupreme Court

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story