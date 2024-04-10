Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors-owned JLR India sales rise 81% at 4,436 units in FY24

Tata Motors-owned JLR India sales rise 81% at 4,436 units in FY24

Retail sales of SUVs, Range Rover, and Defender continued to grow with year-on-year increases of 160% and 120% respectively

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday reported an 81 per cent jump at 4,436 units in its retail sales in India in the fiscal ended March 31, 2024.

The year-on-year growth of 81 per cent represents one of the best performances in the market since the company's launch in India in 2009 and its highest in the last five years, JLR India said in a statement.

Retail sales of SUVs, Range Rover, and Defender continued to grow with year-on-year increases of 160 per cent and 120 per cent respectively, it added.

The newly launched 2024 model year 'Discovery Sport' and 'Range Rover Evoque' grew by 50 per cent and 55 per cent year-on-year respectively, the company said.

JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba said during the past year, JLR India achieved a series of retail sales records, resulting in a strong full year position for the year ended March 31, 2024.

"We remain confident in our strategy and vision for the years to come. The positive gains we have made in the last year across our product segments, but particularly the Range Rover and Defender brands, reflect the growing demand for high-quality premium luxury vehicles in India," Amba added.

The company said its certified pre-owned business grew by 28 per cent year-on-year compared with the same period last year.

Total retail sales for the fourth quarter were 854 units, up 43 per cent year-on-year, it added.

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

