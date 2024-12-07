Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Annapurna Finance raises $109.5 mn via multilateral ECB transactions

Annapurna Finance raises $109.5 mn via multilateral ECB transactions

The funds have been raised from 10 known financial institutions from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa

Equity Mutual Fund
Annapurna Finance, an NBFC-MFI, serves over 2.9 million borrowers across 21 states. | Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Micro and SME lender Annapurna Finance has raised $ 109.5 million (around Rs 927 crore) through a multilateral syndicated social loan facility under the external commercial borrowing framework, a statement said on Saturday.

The funds have been raised from 10 known financial institutions from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, the Odisha-based SME lender said in the statement.

The facility involves a green-show option to raise an additional $ 40 million (around Rs 338 crore), it added.

The funds will be used for on-lending to microfinance borrowers with a focus on rural women and underserved populations, the company said.

The initiative aims to expand access to financial services, enhance economic participation, and contribute to development in underbanked regions of India.

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) arranged the loan facility.

Annapurna Finance, an NBFC-MFI, serves over 2.9 million borrowers across 21 states through over 1,500 branches in 424 districts.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ECB's NOC policy sparks potential England players' boycott of The Hundred

Inflation in Europe rises to 2.3%, growth concerns dominate ECB discussions

ECBs net inflows rise to $7.9 bn in H1FY25 from $6.8 bn in H1FY24: RBI data

ECB members divided on risk of excessively weak inflation, show accounts

Lagarde says ECB expects 'really good progress' on inflation so far

Topics :ECBfinance sectorfundings

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story