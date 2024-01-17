Home / Companies / News / Apollo Supply Chain launches e-commerce fulfilment, D2C shipping service

Apollo Supply Chain launches e-commerce fulfilment, D2C shipping service

The company said it plans to expand its network for even swifter and efficient logistics services

(Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 5:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Apollo group's logistics services arm Apollo Supply Chain on Wednesday announced the launch of a new comprehensive e-commerce fulfilment and shipping service for D2C (direct-to-consumers) brands.

With strategically located fulfilment centers across cities including Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the new service "alfa" is aimed at cutting logistics cost, improve delivery speed, a company statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"India's consumer commerce business is witnessing an influx of D2C companies with a potential to become a USD 60-billion sector by 2027," said Akshat Pushp, Chief Business Officer at Apollo Supply Chain.

"Through alfa, Apollo Supply Chain aims to be a part of India's D2C success story by ensuring tailored supply chain solutions," he said.

The new service, according to him, specialises in e-commerce fulfilment and shipping services, catering to a diverse clientele encompassing D2C brands in early, growth (venture funded), and late stages, as well as traditional brands seeking PAN India or multi-region distribution.

"The introduction of alfa is a commitment towards transforming how e-commerce fulfilment is executed in a seamless manner, enhancing cost efficiency and customer satisfaction at the same time," he added.

The company said it plans to expand its network for even swifter and efficient logistics services.

In response to the prevailing issues encountered by D2C brands in the e-commerce fulfilment space, alfa identifies and tackles key pain points to ensure a seamless experience for e-commerce customers, the company said.

The service addresses a major industry challenge related to limited control in fulfilment centres, Apollo Supply Chain said, adding, these centres are often outsourced to third-party providers, leading to frequent breaches of order processing service level agreements (SLAs).

Also Read

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Sellers seek FDI in inventory models of e-commerce for export purposes

Plan shared by departments to improve logistics efficiency, global ranking

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

With localisation, electronics manufacturing to be $115 bn in 2024: Report

LTIMindtree Q3 results: Profit rises 16.8% to Rs 1,169 cr, misses estimates

BHEL gets 2,400 MW greenfield power project from NLC India in Odisha

EV industry sales growth to moderate to 40-45% this year: Tata Motors

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara backs move to curb 'unhealthy' loan growth

L&T Construction wins contracts for housing, hotel projects in India, Oman

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apollo E-commerce marketplaceecommerceShipping industryShipping

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story