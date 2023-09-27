Home / Companies / News / iPhone assembly resumes production at Indian factory after fire: Pegatron

iPhone assembly resumes production at Indian factory after fire: Pegatron

Pegatron had halted the assembly of iPhones for the past two days at its factory in Tamil Nadu state after a fire broke out on Sunday

Reuters CHENGALPATTU, India
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Pegatron has resumed production at its contract facility for Apple in southern India after a shutdown over the weekend due to a fire, the company said on Wednesday.

An Indian government source told Reuters that manufacturing has been resumed in a phased manner, while a company spokesperson declined to confirm whether it had resumed partially or fully.
 
Pegatron had halted the assembly of iPhones for the past two days at its factory in Tamil Nadu state after a fire broke out on Sunday.
 
It has previously said the incident "does not have significant financial or operational impact".
The fire was sparked by a short-circuit after an electrical switch was left on, following testing of the devices as they were being put together, Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday.

Topics :Apple iPhonefire

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

