iPhone assembly resumes production at Indian factory after fire: Pegatron

Pegatron has resumed production at its contract facility for Apple in southern India after a shutdown over the weekend due to a fire, the company said on Wednesday.An Indian government source told Reuters that manufacturing has been resumed in a phased manner, while a company spokesperson declined to confirm whether it had resumed partially or fully.\u0026nbsp;Pegatron had halted the assembly of iPhones for the past two days at its factory in Tamil Nadu state after a fire broke out on Sunday.\u0026nbsp;It has previously said the incident \u0026quot;does not have significant financial or operational impact\u0026quot;.The fire was sparked by a short-circuit after an electrical switch was left on, following testing of the devices as they were being put together, Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday.