Apple building prototype of at least two foldable clamshell iPhones: Report

Apple is building prototypes of at least two iPhones that fold widthwise like a clamshell, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.



The foldable iPhones are in early development and are not on the company's mass production plans for 2024 or 2025, according to the report.



Apple recently approached at least one manufacturer in Asia for components related to two foldable iPhones of different sizes, the report said.



Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



Earlier this month, Apple posted quarterly revenue of USD 119.6 billion, up 2 per cent year-over-year, and its installed base of active devices has now surpassed 2.2 billion, reaching an all-time high across all products and geographic segments.

The company's revenue from iPhone grew by about 6 per cent to USD 69.7 billion in the reported quarter, from USD 65.77 billion.

The company saw all-time high revenues in other emerging markets as well including Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland and Turkey, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia etc, Cook added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to market research firm Counterpoint Research, Apple led the India market with highest revenue in 2023 for the first time, while Samsung topped the chart in terms of volume sales.

The firm in its recent report said Apple surpassed the 10-million-unit mark in shipments and captured the top position in revenue in a calendar year for the first time.

Sales of iPad declined by about 25 per cent to around USD 7 billion in December 2023 quarter.