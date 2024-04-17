Home / Companies / News / Apple, Cleanmax form renewable energy JV to deploy solar solutions in India

Apple, Cleanmax form renewable energy JV to deploy solar solutions in India

The installations done by the JV are expected to mitigate around 207,000 tons of carbon emissions throughout their operational life

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
iPhone maker Apple has formed a joint venture with renewable energy firm Cleanmax to deploy solar solutions in India.

The JV has installed 14.4 megawatts of rooftop solar installations across six industrial sites in India which will help Apple in addressing the emissions associated with its corporate operations in India.

"The partnership aims to bolster renewable energy projects across India, marking a significant step forward in the nation's green energy landscape," the renewable energy firm said in a statement.

The collaboration is grounded in an innovative business model, where the environmental benefits accruing from the financed projects will assist Apple in addressing the emissions associated with its corporate operations in India, the statement said.
 

The installations done by the JV are expected to mitigate around 207,000 tons of carbon emissions throughout their operational life.

Apple said that it has embarked on a joint venture with leading renewable developer CleanMax to invest in a portfolio of six rooftop solar projects with a total size of 14.4 megawatts.

"The added capacity provides a local solution to power Apple's offices, its two retail stores in the country, and other operations in India. Apple first achieved 100 per cent renewable energy for its global corporate operations in 2018," Apple said.

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

