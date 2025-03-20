Aquaconnect commits $4.5 million for aquaculture biologicals R&D

Aquaconnect, an integrated seafood company, said that it is expanding into aquaculture biological research and production. With a commitment of approximately $4.5 million, the company is setting up a state-of-the-art R&D and production facility to drive innovation in aquaculture formulations.

This initiative reinforces the company’s mission to provide deep life sciences-backed, innovative shrimp and fish health and farm care solutions, further strengthening its integrated value chain strategy.

This strategic move builds on Aquaconnect’s deep-rooted engagement with farmers, farm technicians, and consultants through its 850-strong nationwide network of aqua partners (farm input retailers). By leveraging this extensive on-ground presence, the company has established a 360-degree feedback loop, enabling real-world performance tracking, direct farmer feedback collection, and the digitisation of research data through its technology.

"As an integrated aquaculture technology platform, expanding into aquaculture farm care biologicals is a natural progression for us. With years of on-ground experience, we are making this entry with a considerable investment commitment of $4.5 million to push the boundaries of aquaculture biologicals research," said Rajamanohar Somasundaram, CEO, Aquaconnect. "We aim to see ourselves among the top five aqua biologicals companies in India by establishing a brand that delivers science-backed, reliable formulations for the sector—creating long-term value for farmers and aqua partners."

Traditionally, innovation in aquaculture biologicals has been hindered by large data collection and slow feedback loops in product trials. Aquaconnect’s data-driven approach bridges this gap by optimising field parameters and instantly relaying critical insights to R&D teams. This synergy accelerates product validation, enables rapid iterations, and ensures that new solutions reach farms faster and with greater efficacy.

The company’s goal is to deliver next-generation formulations—from nutrition, water quality, pond bottom management, growth optimisation, to biosecurity and disease control.

Also Read

"What truly sets us apart is how we seamlessly integrate a data-driven approach with cutting-edge biotechnology in our product development," said Dr Sudip Sen, head of life sciences, Aquaconnect.

"Our data-driven 360-degree feedback loop systematically captures research data at scale, helping us accelerate product development cycles, fast-track lab-to-market transitions, and enhance formulation precision."

Aquaconnect launched its farm care brand, Dr Grow, over a year ago, steadily expanding its product portfolio to capture significant market share in aquaculture inputs across India and globally. The company is also in talks with leading biotech firms in the EU and the US to leverage global research expertise and co-develop formulations tailored to Indian aquaculture conditions.

With its R&D and production infrastructure based in Gujarat, Aquaconnect is driving innovation in aquaculture biologicals, including probiotics, water quality enhancers, disease management solutions, growth boosters, and feed supplements. Aquaconnect envisions leveraging its extensive network of aqua partners across the country as anchors to make these innovations reach aqua farmers at the grassroots level.