Home / Companies / News / Arahas Technologies ties up with QuakeLogic to provide geospatial solutions

Arahas Technologies ties up with QuakeLogic to provide geospatial solutions

Arahas in a release said QuakeLogic provides early warning and immediate notifications during seismic incidents, a vital step that may help in damage limitation and public safety assurance

Gurugram-based Arahas Technologies provides IoT platform for real-time monitoring, tracking of structural integrity. (Representative)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Arahas Technologies, an entity in geospatial IT and AI, on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Californian firm QuakeLogic to launch structural health monitoring and early warning system aimed at enhancing earthquake resilience across the Indian subcontinent.

Gurugram-based Arahas Technologies provides IoT platform for real-time monitoring, tracking of structural integrity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company has been involved in the Amruth programme, advancing digital land record modernisation across various Indian states.

Arahas in a release said QuakeLogic provides early warning and immediate notifications during seismic incidents, a vital step that may help in damage limitation and public safety assurance.

"The collaboration prioritises easy accessibility and user experience," it added.

The technology's flexibility allows for its application in new and existing constructions, making it an optimal solution for varied architectural environments, the company said.

As part of EverEnviro, Arahas Technologies is supported by the Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF), a leading climate-focused fund managed by EverSource Capital with backing from significant global and national investors.

QuakeLogic delivers advanced software solutions for disaster management, aiming to mitigate human and financial losses incurred from natural catastrophes like hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes.

Also Read

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

75% districts exposed to floods, 25% have early warning systems: Report

15th Finance Commission allocated Rs 1.28 trillion to SDRF: MoS Rai

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

Motovolt Mobility, German firm Swobbee tie up for EV stations in India

Texmaco Rail & Engineering secures Rs 1,374 cr order from Indian Railways

Tata Safari, Harrier first vehicles to get 5-star rating under Bharat-NCAP

Amazon India inks pact with Indian Coast Guard over work opportunities

Social media unicorn ShareChat lays off 200 employees to reduce costs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EarthquakeEarthquake Warning

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story