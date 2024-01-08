Arbitral tribunal asks AAI to refund annual fees to Adani-owned MIAL

MIAL, a stepdown subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), runs Mumbai airport, which is India’s second-busiest. MIAL had invoked arbitration against the AAI “seeking certain reliefs as eligible to it on account of the occurrence of force majeure event (Covid-19 period) under the Operation, Management and Development Agreement dated April 4, 2006”, AEL said in a statement.
“The arbitral tribunal has pronounced the award on 6th January 2024, the key aspects of the award being the following: the MIAL is excused from making payment of Monthly Annual Fee (“MAF”) for the period from 13th March 2020 to 28th February 2022 due to existence of force majeure,” it noted.
