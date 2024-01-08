Home / Companies / News / Arbitral tribunal asks AAI to refund annual fees to Adani-owned MIAL

Arbitral tribunal asks AAI to refund annual fees to Adani-owned MIAL

MIAL, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, operates Mumbai airport, India's second busiest

Deepak Patel New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 10:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

An arbitral tribunal has asked the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to refund monthly fees taken from Adani group-owned Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) during the Covid-affected period between March 2020 and February 2022.

MIAL, a stepdown subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), runs Mumbai airport, which is India’s second-busiest. MIAL had invoked arbitration against the AAI “seeking certain reliefs as eligible to it on account of the occurrence of force majeure event (Covid-19 period) under the Operation, Management and Development Agreement dated April 4, 2006”, AEL said in a statement.

“The arbitral tribunal has pronounced the award on 6th January 2024, the key aspects of the award being the following: the MIAL is excused from making payment of Monthly Annual Fee (“MAF”) for the period from 13th March 2020 to 28th February 2022 due to existence of force majeure,” it noted. 

“Accordingly, the amount of MAF paid by MIAL to AAI for the period 13th March 2020 to 28th February 2022 is ordered to be refunded along with interest,” it added. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


There shall be extension of the term of OMDA for the period which is equivalent to period from 13th March, 2020 to 28th February, 2022, as per the order. 

The award may be challenged by AAI within 3 months, in which case MIAL will appropriately defend the matter, AEL stated.

Also Read

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Development of Thanjavur airport put on fast track; AAI to invest Rs 200 cr

AAI targets Rs 98,000 crore capital outlay to meet air traffic demands

Delhi Airport wins arbitration against AAI, secures refund & payment waiver

Hindenburg report deliberate, malicious attempt to damage reputation: Adani

Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 4,000 cr share buyback at Rs 10,000 apiece

Sunsure Energy commits Rs 3,150 cr investment in Tamil Nadu over 3 years

LIC to acquire 10% stake in National Housing Board-promoted company

Airport operator DIAL gets arbitral award on revenue share payments to AAI

Welspun One inks pact with Tamil Nadu govt, proposes Rs 2,000 cr investment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Adani Indian airportsAAIAirports Authority of India AAI

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story