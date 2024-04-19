Home / Companies / News / Arbitrator rejects Sterlite Technologies' Rs 145 crore claim against BSNL

Arbitrator rejects Sterlite Technologies' Rs 145 crore claim against BSNL

The Arbitration was before Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed , former Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court

Sterlite Technologies (STL) said that it is evaluating options to challenge the award of the arbitrator. (File photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An arbitrator has rejected broadband technology company Sterlite Technologies' claims worth Rs 145 crore against BSNL in an optical fibre cable laying project, a regulatory filing said on Friday.

Sterlite Technologies (STL) said that it is evaluating options to challenge the award of the arbitrator.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"BSNL had deducted payments to the tune of Rs 145.02 crore for trenching done at a depth lesser than 165 cms duly approved by BSNL, due to legitimate site constraints. STL filed its claims towards wrongful imposition of depth penalty by BSNL. The arbitrator has rejected STL's claims vide award dated April 18, 2024," STL said in the filing.

The Arbitration was before Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed , former Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Also Read

Threat actor breaches BSNL server database, puts up dataset on dark web

Here's how Centre is gearing up BSNL to compete with private telecom peers

BSNL planning to allocate more employees towards enterprise business

BSNL floats Rs 65,000 crore tender for phase-III BharatNet project

Sterlite Tech tumbles 7% on profit booking; Co raises Rs 1,000 cr via QIP

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor gets bail, walks out of jail after 4 years

IREDA Q4 results: Net profit grows 33% to Rs 337 crore on higher income

TCS, Infosys, Wipro see exit of 64,000 employees in FY24 amid low demand

BlackRock buys shares of two companies for Rs 207 crore via open market

Hindustan Zinc to continue to discuss demerger proposal with govt: CEO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sterlite TechnologiesBSNL

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story