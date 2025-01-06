Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Arkade Developers aims Rs 2,150 cr revenue from 3 new projects in Mumbai

Arkade Developers aims Rs 2,150 cr revenue from 3 new projects in Mumbai

Collectively, Arkade will develop 20,232 square metres (about 5 acres) across these redevelopment projects located in Andheri East, Malad West and Borivali West

real estate construction building
Collectively, Arkade will develop 20,232 square metres (about 5 acres) across these redevelopment projects located in Andheri East. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Arkade Developers Ltd will redevelop three residential projects in Mumbai and expects to generate a revenue of Rs 2,150 crore.

In a statement on Monday, Arkade Developers said it has added three redevelopment projects in key micro-markets within western suburbs of Mumbai.

Collectively, Arkade will develop 20,232 square metres (about 5 acres) across these redevelopment projects located in Andheri East, Malad West and Borivali West.

"The projected saleable carpet area is approx 5.85 lakh sq ft, generating a projected turnover of Rs 2,150 crore," said the company, which recently got listed on the stock exchanges.

Arkade Developers Chairman and Managing Director said, "Redevelopment is a crucial part of the Mumbai real estate growth journey and the brand's forte in the ever-evolving Mumbai skyline".

"We have a robust pipeline of over 8 upcoming projects across MMR. We expect to witness a further uptick in societies partnering with us, owing to our exemplary delivery track record," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCLAT to hear Meta Platform's plea against CCI's penalty on January 16

Cipla launches CipAir mobile app for first-line asthma screening in India

Sterlite Grid 32 gets Rs 2,450 cr via listed NCDs to refinance MUML project

CRI Pumps bags Rs 754 crore deal from MSEDCL, to supply 25,000 solar pumps

With new $650 mn war chest for India, Accel eyes AI, fintech startups

Topics :Real Estate Real estate developersReal estate firmsMumbai

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story