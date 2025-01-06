Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Cipla launches CipAir mobile app for first-line asthma screening in India

Cipla launches CipAir mobile app for first-line asthma screening in India

The app aims to assess users' likelihood for asthma, thereby enabling timely intervention and management

Cipla
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pharma major Cipla announced the launch of CipAir, a mobile application designed to facilitate the first line of screening for asthma in India. This app aims to empower users by helping them understand their likelihood of having asthma, therefore enabling timely intervention and management, the company said in a press release on Monday.
 

How does CipAir work?

Users are required to perform three exhalations while focusing on extinguishing a virtual candle displayed on the screen. The app provides real-time feedback on the quality of the test and analyses exhalation sounds to detect acoustic patterns indicative of asthma. Results are categorised into Red, Yellow, or Green zones, guiding users on the next steps.
 
"The mobile-based assessment serves as an easy and convenient starting point for asthma screening. It can facilitate earlier diagnosis, enabling individuals with asthma to manage their condition more effectively and lead a healthier lifestyle," the drugmaker said.
 

Importance of asthma early screening

According to the Global Burden of Disease report, as cited by Cipla, India faces a significant asthma burden with an estimated 34.3 million cases. The country's asthma-related mortality rate is three times higher, and the disability burden is twice the global average.
 
CipAir aims to address the challenges of underdiagnosis and undertreatment by providing an accessible and convenient tool for early screening, potentially leading to better disease management and improved quality of life.
 
Achin Gupta, CEO of One India Business, Cipla, commented, "CipAir is a powerful tool that enables timely intervention against asthma, helping individuals maintain their quality of life. As leaders in lung health, we are committed to tackling India’s growing asthma burden through such cutting-edge solutions."

Also Read

GST authority imposes Rs 1 cr fine on Cipla for inadmissible credit claim

Cipla shares gain; Kotak upgrades stock to 'Buy' from 'Add'; check target

Cipla gets approval to market Afrezza insulin inhalation powder in India

Eli Lilly to launch its obesity drug at competitive price in India in 2025

Stocks to Watch, Dec 3: Cipla, Axis Bank, Swiggy, TaMo, Adani Ports, SBI

 

Roll out of CipAir begins

CipAir is available on Android and will soon be rolled out on iOS devices.
 
This is not the first app to be launched by Cipla. Cipla Digital Health Limited also launched the Breathefree mobile application, a platform offering resources for respiratory care, including breathing exercises, live yoga sessions, personalised diet plans, medicine reminders, and inhaler tracking. The digital arm has also launched platforms for better health education.
 
Shares of Cipla were trading at Rs 1,484.65 on the BSE, down 1.70 per cent, as of 2:30 pm on Monday.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sterlite Grid 32 gets Rs 2,450 cr via listed NCDs to refinance MUML project

CRI Pumps bags Rs 754 crore deal from MSEDCL, to supply 25,000 solar pumps

With new $650 mn war chest for India, Accel eyes AI, fintech startups

Lodha achieves its highest quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,510 crore in Q3

SC transfers all cases against Flipkart, Amazon to Karnataka HC on CCI plea

Topics :CiplaPharma sectorAsthmaBS Web Reportshealth tech

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story