Home / Companies / News / Arya.ag FY24 results: Profit up 37% at Rs 17 cr despite weather challenges

Arya.ag FY24 results: Profit up 37% at Rs 17 cr despite weather challenges

Net revenue increased to Rs 360 crore during 2023-24 from Rs 297 crore in the previous year, the company said in a statement

The company said it will continue to work on its blockchain offerings, artificial intelligence, and deep tech vision to achieve visibility, transparency, and assurance across the agri-value chain.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Agri-tech platform Arya.ag on Monday posted 37 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 17 crore for 2023-24 despite weather-related hurdles and challenges posed by policy changes.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 12.4 crore in 2022-23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Net revenue increased to Rs 360 crore during 2023-24 from Rs 297 crore in the previous year, the company said in a statement.

The platform facilitated Rs 22,796 crore worth of commodities, disbursed Rs 12,895 crore with nearly zero NPAs, and enabled commerce worth Rs 4,523 crore during 2023-24, it said.

"In a year fraught with policy changes and weather-related hurdles, Arya.ag has not only weathered the storm but thrived, posting impressive financial results for fiscal year 2023-24," it added.

In the coming financial year, Arya.ag said,"Given the climate-induced stress in agriculture, we will work with farmers, Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) and climate champions' to build trust, optimise resource allocation, and minimise adverse environmental impacts," it said.

The company said it will continue to work on its blockchain offerings, artificial intelligence, and deep tech vision to achieve visibility, transparency, and assurance across the agri-value chain.

Also Read

Vishwas Agri Seeds' Rs 26 crore SME IPO to open Mar 21: Check issue details

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

IRB Infra Q3 results: Net profit rises by 32.49% to Rs 187.42 crore

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

Budget 2024: A glance Budget 2023 announcements for agriculture sector

Motilal Oswal Financial Services to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

NCLAT to hear IDBI Bank, Axis Finance plea on Zee-Sony merger on May 17

Vedanta secures 11-year Rs 3,900 crore loan from PFC, says report

NCLT disposes case of bankruptcy plea filed by against Mumbai Metro One

Citi confirms Vashistha to continue as head of India equity capital markets

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :agriculture economycorporate earnings

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story