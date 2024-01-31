As AI shifts tech globally, it's India's time to shine: Microsoft's Chandok

In the big transformation artificial intelligence (AI) is creating across the globe, India will be one of the largest contributors to it and also one of the major beneficiaries, according to Puneet Chandok, president (India and South Asia), Microsoft.

“AI is a massive platform shift. It’s a defining technology shift for a lifetime. The impact it will have on our lives is incredible. I want all of us to be unstoppable and that can happen only when you start learning, start working, unlock productivity, and shake up the organisation.”

Chandok was talking at Microsoft’s first ever edition of its global AI Tour in India, which more than 3,000 attended.

While talking about the advantages India has when it comes to AI, he divided them into three segments.

“On the demand side, India has 100,000 startups, but we have 100 new startups coming in India every day and they need technology and AI.”

On the supply side, Chandok said every sixth AI developer, researcher, and builder was from India.

“Thirdly, roughly 16 per cent of incremental global GDP will be driven by India.”

He added though AI had been around for over 30 years, it had acquired impressive capabilities that extended beyond conversation. The advanced technology can now comprehend the human context and engage in reasoning not only with text but also with images or pictures.

“There are two fundamental shifts happening with AI — the first is the natural user interface and the second is the reasoning, which is powerful,” he added.

Chandok said organisations could no longer be fence-sitters.

“I still see a lot of organisations which just dip their toes. Do not wait for this technology to evolve, it keeps evolving every day,” he added.

“We are committed to implementing and integrating AI into various industries. It is a significant responsibility to have several customers relying on us for their AI needs,” said Chandok.

According to a recent report commissioned by Microsoft, for every dollar a company invests in AI, it realises an average return of $3.50. Infusing AI into every layer of the tech stack is delivering real productivity gains for organisations, amplifying human ingenuity, and reducing digital debt, said the company.

Ahmed Mazhari, president, Microsoft Asia, said: “We are in the midst of biggest and most innovative developments that tech has experienced over several decades. The pace of diffusion of this technology is unprecedented and we are confident that AI will touch every facet of our lives in 2024.”