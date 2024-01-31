Home / Companies / News / Marriott International adds 12 properties with 1,431 rooms in India in 2023

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:07 PM IST
Global hospitality group Marriott International on Wednesday said they added 12 properties in India in 2023 and over 60 in the Asia Pacific region, excluding China.

This addition has brought the company's presence to more than 560 operating hotels and residences, and exceeded 10 per cent net rooms growth compared to 2022, the hospitality group said in a statement.

In the last year, Marriott added over 60 properties to its portfolio, particularly in key travel markets such as Japan, India, and Vietnam, it said.

The 12 hotels in India have approximately 1,431 rooms, as per the statement.

The company also signed over 80 deals across 13 markets, representing approximately 18,000 rooms.

At the end of 2023, Marriott's development pipeline for the region stood at over 320 hotels with over 69,000 rooms, it said.

In 2023, 15 per cent of the deals signed in APEC were in the luxury segment and a record nine luxury hotels were opened in the region, including The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne, which was Marriott's 1,000th hotel.

"With our record year of growth at Marriott International in APEC, we remain committed to meeting the demands of modern travellers underscored by our diverse portfolio of brands and strategic presence in new destinations," Rajeev Menon, President, Marriott International, for the region, said.

Topics :Marriott InternationalHospitality industryJapanVietnamhotel business

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

