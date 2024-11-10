Ashok Leyland's Switch Mobility to achieve ebitda breakeven this fiscal

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland expects the Indian business of its electric vehicle (EV) arm, Switch Mobility (Switch), to achieve break-even on an operating basis during this financial year. The company has stated that it is unlikely to bring in investors for Switch or its e-Mobility as a Service (eMaaS) arm, Ohm Global Mobility, unless favourable valuations and suitable investors are identified.

Ashok Leyland's executive chairman, Dheeraj Hinduja, told Business Standard that the parent company's financial position is "very comfortable" and that it will continue to support Switch and Ohm in the absence of suitable investors and improved valuations. Currently, Switch Mobility's order book includes over 2,000 vehicles, including an order for 500 electric buses from the Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

"We will continue to fund Switch; when we see the right time or if we find good investors, we will be open to that. At this point in time, we are continuing to grow ourselves. When you see good products coming and the profitability of the company increasing, the valuation created for Ashok Leyland and its shareholders will also be substantially more," Hinduja said. Earlier, Hinduja stated that Switch India is expected to achieve EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) break-even during the current financial year. With this, the company will be able to meet its operating expenses through revenue generated from operations.

"Switch is moving in the right direction. The EBITDA target we mentioned is for Switch India because our volumes are doing very well there. We have launched the LCV (light commercial vehicle) and received orders for 500 LCVs. The demand for buses is growing. We are number one in diesel buses, and we will continue that leadership position in the electric bus segment as well," Hinduja added. "We initially progressed slowly as rates were not attractive. Now, rates have risen as competition has also adjusted the rates they are bidding at. We are performing well in terms of our product offering, service, and range. In all aspects, our service performance is very strong," he said.

Ashok Leyland improves margin Ashok Leyland recorded an 11.6 per cent rise in EBITDA for the July-September 2024 quarter at Rs 1,017 crore, compared with 11.2 per cent (Rs 1,080 crore) in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Through various measures, the company has managed to increase its margins from 8 per cent two years ago to 13 per cent last year. "One of these measures is cost-reduction, which we have been continuously applying. In the last two years, we have witnessed a sizable reduction due to lower metal costs. Each year, we have saved more than Rs 650 crore, which has translated to a 1.5 per cent improvement in margins," said K.M. Balaji, chief financial officer, Ashok Leyland.