Home / Companies / News / IndiGo announces new flights to bolster accessibility across East, NE India

IndiGo announces new flights to bolster accessibility across East, NE India

With the new frequencies, the airline will have 11 weekly flights to Bangkok, sources in the airline said

indigo airlines, indigo
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 7:17 PM IST
IndiGo airline on Friday announced a number of new flights and resumption of operations in its winter schedule to bolster connectivity to eastern and northeastern India.

The airline announced additional frequencies on the Kolkata-Bangkok route. The new frequencies will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting from November 24, the airline said in a statement.

With the new frequencies, the airline will have 11 weekly flights to Bangkok, sources in the airline said.

The airline also announced new direct flights between Guwahati and Dimapur, and resumption of operations between Guwahati and Ahmedabad, operating daily from December 10.

An IndiGo statement also said that from October 29, the airline has begun maiden direct flights connecting Agartala and Dibrugarh. The tri-weekly flights operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

According to the statement, these operations will bolster domestic connectivity and provide business and leisure travellers with increased flight options to travel to their preferred destinations across East and Northeast India, thereby enhancing regional accessibility this winter.

We are pleased to announce these multiple new routes as a part of our ongoing winter schedule. There's a surge in demand, and these flights will further strengthen regional connectivity, facilitating economic growth, tourism, and cultural exchange, the statement quoted Vinay Malhotra, Head of IndiGo's Global Sales, as saying.

Topics :IndiGoflightsairline industry

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

