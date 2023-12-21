Ashok Leyland wins order to supply 552 buses to Tamil Nadu transport corpn

Ashok Leyland , the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, said on Thursday it has won an order from the Tamil Nadu government for providing 552 Ultra-Low Entry (ULE) diesel non-AC buses.

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship company of the Hinduja Group, said the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) already operates 18,477 of its buses. The new order marks a "groundbreaking collaboration" between Ashok Leyland and TNSTC in the pursuit of 'Mobility for All', the state government's commitment to promote public transportation, said a press statement.

Ashok Leyland will start delivering the buses from April 2024, marking its commitment for sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions.

The new ULE buses have a powerful H-series six-cylinder four-valve 184 kW (246 hp) engine, step less entry, rear engine configuration, automatic transmission, front disc brake, electronically controlled front and rear air suspension, and an Intelligent Transportation System with CCTV, destination boards reflecting vehicle location, and tracking.

"We are honored to partner with TNSTC towards the realization of the 'Mobility for All' initiative. As we strive to meet the rapidly expanding public mobility needs of our country, our in-depth understanding of markets and customers remains the cornerstone that distinguishes us and has been instrumental in securing these orders. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to creating products that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to the growth of public transportation," said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland.

Tamil Nadu’s bus project is funded by the German Development Bank.

“We are thrilled to have received this order from TNSTC with whom we have a long-standing relationship. Our ULE buses represent the epitome of technology and safety in the commercial vehicle segment. We are proud to offer TNSTC and the people of Tamil Nadu a fleet that ensures superior comfort and the highest standards of safety. This order reflects the trust that our customers place on Ashok Leyland,” said Sanjeev Kumar, president - medium and heavy commercial vehicles, Ashok Leyland.