Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,430; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,67,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,430; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,67,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,390

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,67,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,390.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,430 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,57,520 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,580.
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,390, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,390 in Chennai.
 
             
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,540. 
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,67,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900. 
US gold fell 1 per cent on Tuesday as thin trading persisted across major Asian markets due to the Lunar New Year holidays, while a firmer dollar also pressured prices.
 
Spot gold dropped 0.9 per cent to $4,947.98 per ounce by 0110 GMT, after losing 1 per cent earlier in the session.
 
US gold futures for April delivery lost 1.6 per cent to $4,966.80 per ounce.
 
The US dollar index rose 0.2 per cent against a basket of currencies, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
 
Spot silver fell 2.7 per cent to $74.51 per ounce, after dropping over 3 per cent earlier.
 
Spot platinum shed 0.8 per cent to $2,025.05 per ounce, while palladium lost 1.5 per cent to $1,698.10.
 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

