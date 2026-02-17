Stocks to Watch today, Feb 17: Cochin Shipyard, JSW Infra, Lupin, Seamec

Stocks to watch today, Tuesday, February 17, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty , are likely to witness a negative start on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. On Monday, the benchmarks recorded a strong rebound, led by gains in financials, energy, pharma, and healthcare.

At 07:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 25,636.5 points, down 65 points or 0.25 per cent.

Asian markets were trading lower in holiday-thinned trading. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.5 per cent. Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan markets remained closed on Tuesday for the Lunar New Year holidays.

US markets were closed on Monday on account of the President's Day holiday.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, February 17, 2026:

Cochin Shipyard: The shipbuilding company has been declared the L1 bidder by the Ministry of Defence for the construction of five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV) for the Indian Navy. The estimated total order value is around ₹5,000 crore.

JSW Infrastructure: The company's board of directors will meet on Friday, February 20, 2026, to consider a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares via a qualified institutional placement (QIP), rights issue, or any other permissible method, or a combination thereof.

Highway Infrastructure: The company has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for operations at the Moti Naroli Fee Plaza in Gujarat. The LOA is valued at ₹154.6 crore. The scope of work includes the appointment of a user fee collection agency for the Moti Naroli, Ena, and Gandevi toll plazas situated on various stretches of the eight-lane Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway.

Lupin: The pharma major has signed a licence and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma, a speciality pharmaceutical company, to commercialise the novel antidepressant DeslaFlex in Canada.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italy-based ALA Group to offer services in India's aerospace and defence supply chain market.

Embassy Developments: The real estate company has received approval from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for Phase 1 of Embassy Serenity, its first residential project in Alibaug within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Embassy Serenity, located in Thal Village in Alibaug, is being developed as a tranquil, resort-like residential community designed for leisure living.

Seamec: The company has informed the exchanges that its vessel, Seamec Princess, has been chartered on hire to Supreme Offshore Construction and Technical Services for operations in ONGC's oilfields on the west coast of India. The vessel will be deployed for carrying out jobs related to SAT diving and air diving under an ONGC contract. The total contract value is estimated at around $460,000 ₹4.17 crore), exclusive of GST.

Texmaco Rail: The company has received a ₹219.19 crore contract from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling equipment in connection with the construction of a proposed suburban railway line under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP--IIIA). The scope of the contract includes a comprehensive execution of signalling systems and related gear of the new Mumbai suburban corridor.