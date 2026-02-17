Nothing Phone 4a series launch scheduled for March 5: What to expect

UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing is set to launch its Phone 4a series on March 5. The company has announced the launch timeline along with multiple teasers that hint that the new series may launch in multiple colours, including blue and pink. In a post on X, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared a poster that appears to spoof Apple’s March 4 special experience invite, adding a pink spray-paint over it, potentially hinting at the colour option for the series. The Nothing Phone 4a series could feature two phones: Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

When and where is the Nothing Phone 4a series launch event?

Nothing Event: Launch details

Date: March 5

Time: 4 p.m. IST (10:30 GMT)

Location: Central Saint Martins, London

Livestream: Nothing’s website (nothing.tech)

What features and specifications are expected in the Nothing Phone 4a series?

In a recent video, Pei spoke about the company’s plans for 2026. He said: “We’re going to be focused on levelling up our (a) series with the (4a).” He further added that he is excited about taking this even closer to what a flagship experience is going to be across the board, from materials, design, to screen, camera, etc.”

Last week on X, the company posted graphics to show dots in black and white, along with blue, pink, and yellow colours. This could be a teaser for the colours in which Phone 4a series models might be available. The inclusion of multiple bright colour options suggests Nothing may continue its focus on design and visual identity with the Phone 4a series.

Last month, Nothing shared a video titled “Phone (4a): A New Chapter” on its YouTube channel, in which Pei said that the firm is experimenting with more premium materials and new colour options to refresh the look and feel of the device, a statement that, in retrospect, aligns with the new teaser.

According to a previous report by 9To5Google, the Nothing Phone 4a series has surfaced in regulatory filings, with the Pro model appearing on the European Union’s energy labelling website. The listing revealed some early details about the device.

As per the report, the new models could feature a slightly larger battery, with listings showing a rated capacity of 5,080mAh. By comparison, the Phone 3a series ships with a 5,000mAh battery but has a rated capacity of 4,920mAh. The Nothing Phone 4a series smartphones are also expected to come with improved durability, including an upgraded IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

According to a report by GSMArena, both phones in the lineup are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chips, although the exact processors have not yet been revealed. The Pro variant is said to support eSIM, and at least one version is also expected to feature UFS 3.1 storage.

Why is Nothing planning a price hike for its smartphones in 2026?

In related news, Nothing has confirmed that its upcoming smartphones will cost more, citing a sharp rise in memory prices driven by global demand from artificial intelligence data centres. Recently, on X, Pei said the company will raise prices across its smartphone portfolio in 2026, as rising component costs make it difficult to maintain current pricing without cutting specifications.