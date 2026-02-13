Attero to invest ₹7,000 crore in proposed rare earth corridor: CEO

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech for 2026-27, said the Centre would support dedicated rare-earth corridors in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, focusing on the mining, processing, research and manufacturing of strategic minerals.
The push came amid India’s efforts to reduce dependence on China for rare-earth permanent magnets, which are critical for electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defence systems. The corridor initiative builds on the Rs 7,280 crore scheme approved by the Union Cabinet last November to promote domestic manufacturing of sintered rare-earth permanent magnets (REPMs). The policy momentum followed China’s move last year to curb exports of REPMs.