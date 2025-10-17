AU Small Finance Q2 net profit slips 2% to ₹561 cr despite income rise

AU Small Finance Bank on Friday reported a 2 per cent dip in net profit at Rs 561 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The bank had a net profit of Rs 571 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25.
Net total income rose 9 per cent to Rs 2,857 crore, while operating expenses was up 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,647 crore during the quarter.
Provisioning during the quarter rose 29 per cent to Rs 481 crore.
Total deposits stands at over Rs 1.32 lakh crore with 21 per cent YoY growth.
Shares of AU Small Finance Bank closed at Rs 793.75, down 0.41 per cent over previous close on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
