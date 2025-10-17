Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 13.8% to ₹2,649 crore

Hindustan Zinc Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 13.8% to ₹2,649 crore

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,327 crore in the year-ago period

Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a leading integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.
Press Trust of India
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Friday reported a 13.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,649 crore for quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,327 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company in the July-September period increased to Rs 8,787 crore, over Rs 8,522 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a leading integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsHindustan ZincQ2 resultsVedanta

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

