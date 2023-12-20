Aurobindo Pharma gets 'Voluntary Action Indicated' classing from US FDA

Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday announced that its Unit IV formulation manufacturing facility, located in Menakuru Village, Andhra Pradesh, India, has received a "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI) classification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The classification follows an inspection conducted by the FDA from September 13 to September 19, 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

VAI classification signifies that the FDA has identified certain deviations from Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) that do not warrant regulatory action but require voluntary corrective action by the company.

On the same day, the shares rose 0.01 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,032.80 apiece.