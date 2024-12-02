Axis Bank seeks RBI clarity on norms to decide Axis Finance's future

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector lender, is awaiting clarifications from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to determine the future course of action for its wholly owned subsidiary, Axis Finance. Among the options on the table are absorbing the non-banking finance company (NBFC) into the bank, pursuing a public listing, or reducing its shareholding in the NBFC below a certain threshold. “…the signal from the regulator was that they would not like Axis Bank to continue to just infuse equity into the NBFC. So, we had said that there might come a stage where we might have to induct another shareholder. But let us see how much time we have. And then we will take a call on whether we absorb it completely, or we go into an initial public offering (IPO), or we come up with a glide path where, over a period of time, our shareholding comes down to below a certain number,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank, to Business Standard.

In early October, the RBI released a draft circular stating that only a single entity within a bank group (the bank and its group entities) can undertake a particular form of permissible business. It specified that multiple entities within a bank group cannot undertake the same business or hold/acquire the same category of licence/authorisation or registration from any financial sector regulator. Additionally, the regulator said there can be no overlap in the lending activities undertaken by the bank and its group entities. The RBI had sought feedback on the draft circular by November 20. Banks individually, and through the Indian Banks Association (IBA), have provided feedback to the regulator on the subject.

Analysts have said the proposed norms by the RBI would impact major banks, including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Federal Bank, which may have overlapping businesses in their subsidiaries. Axis Bank has Axis Finance as its NBFC subsidiary, ICICI Bank has ICICI Home Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank has Kotak Mahindra Prime and Kotak Mahindra Investments, and Federal Bank has Fedbank Financial Services. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an IPO of Rs 12,500 crore. Of this amount, HDFC Bank is selling shares worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore through an offer for sale (OFS), while the remaining Rs 2,500 crore will be raised through a fresh issue by the lender. HDFC Bank holds a 94.36 per cent stake in HDB Financial Services.

“Let’s see what the final guidelines look like, because right now there are a lot of clarifications all of us have sought. I think some of the things which are there in the draft circular are things they have been talking about for quite some time,” Chaudhry said. “For example, the regulator is quite clear that they are uncomfortable with the bank and their subsidiary NBFC doing the same business. So, let us wait and see what happens there,” he said. Axis Finance offers tailored financial solutions to a wide range of customers under wholesale, retail, and MSME verticals. Under wholesale lending, it offers corporate loans, collateralised loans, and real estate financing. Under its retail portfolio, it offers loans against property, home loans, personal loans, and business loans, while its MSME vertical focuses on small-ticket corporate loans and loans backed by a variety of collaterals, especially in non-metro markets.