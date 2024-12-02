Vertex Global Services to integrate 10-12% differently-abled into workforce

New York-headquartered Vertex Global Services on Monday announced its plan to integrate 10-12 per cent of differently-abled individuals into its workforce.

The company has an existing employee base of 800-plus and has aggressive plans to take it to over 2,500 in the next four years, according to a statement.

It plans to integrate 10-12 per cent of differently-abled individuals into the workforce within next four years, it said.

This initiative not only promotes inclusivity but also strengthens the diverse talent pool within the organisation, it noted.

In India, it stated, the unemployment rate among individuals who are differently abled remains exceptionally high, with some estimates exceeding 70 per cent.

This situation persists despite the existence of legislation that allocates 3 per cent of government positions for them, it noted.

Vertex Global Services aims to create a diverse pool of opportunities for differently-abled individuals to receive training in multiple languages, ensuring they can effectively communicate with a diverse clientele.

It stated that as per the World Bank Report, differently abled people comprise between 5 and 8 per cent of the Indian population (around 55-90 million individuals).

Gagan Arora, Founder of Vertex Global Services, said in the statement, "Vertex Global Services plans to integrate 10 to 12 per cent of our workforce from the differently-abled community, providing them with essential language skills and appropriate job roles. I urge both public and private sectors to transform the current lack of opportunities into a rich landscape for growth and inclusion by empowering these youth." Vertex Global Services operates in seven countries including the United States, United Kingdom, India, Philippines, Nepal, UAE and Nigeria.