Axiscades secures ₹600 crore defence orders for indigenous platforms

Engineering solutions provider Axiscades on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth ₹600 crore in defence space.

The orders involve development and supply of advanced sub-systems for "some of the most sophisticated indigenous platforms" being developed by leading Defence agencies like the DRDO and the Defence PSUs, Axiscades said in a statement.

The cumulative value of these orders stood at around ₹600 crore.

The orders will be executed through Axiscades' subsidiaries operating in the defence space, over the next 3 to 5 years, the company said.

"Our partnerships on these critical programs reflect our core strength in high-performance radar, sonar, and signal processing electronics. We are contributing to indigenous platforms that will define the future of India's Defence preparedness," the company's Chief Technical Official (CTO) C Manikandan said.