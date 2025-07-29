Singapore tourism board partners with IndiGo to boost India travel

The Singapore Tourism Board has signed an initial pact with domestic carrier IndiGo to boost tourism and travel between the two countries, a statement said on Thursday.

Under the year-long strategic pact, the two partners will promote the island-city nation as a leading leisure and business destination for Indian travellers and boost bookings through the airline's extensive network, it said.

India, according to STB, remains one of Singapore's top three tourism source markets, building on its strong performance in 2024.

The collaboration is the first memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Indian airline, and IndiGo's first with a national tourism board.

In the first half of 2025, Indian visitor arrivals exceeded 5,00,000, supported by excellent air connectivity, as per STB. More than 270 weekly flights connect Singapore to 15 Indian cities via Changi Airport. "As we celebrate 60 years of India-Singapore diplomatic relations in 2025, our expanded collaboration with IndiGo and the launch of the year-long 'Untold Singapore' campaign positions us to harness the potential of India's dynamic travel market," said Melissa Ow, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board. By leveraging IndiGo's extensive network and Singapore's diverse offerings, STB is set to capture the growing demand, she added. The Gurugram-based airline plans to launch its tailor-made business class offering IndiGoStretch on flights connecting Singapore to Delhi and Mumbai, starting August 9, coinciding with Singapore's National Day, the statement said.