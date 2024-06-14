Baby food sugar row: Public Eye, IBFAN call for legal action against Nestle

Global non-governmental organisations Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) have submitted a formal appeal to the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), calling for legal measures to be taken against Nestle for its "unethical and unfair business practices" in low- and middle-income nations, according to a report in the Times of India.

Recently, a report by Public Eye and IBFAN showed stark differences in the sugar content of Nestle's baby products across various countries. The investigation, which examined 150 baby products sourced from various countries, asserted that Nestle's offerings in South Asian (including India), African, and Latin American markets possess notably elevated sugar content compared to their European counterparts. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The major concern is Nestle's wheat-based product, Cerelac, designed for six-month-old babies. While Cerelac, available in the UK and Germany, advertises no additional sugars, its Indian variant contains 2.7 grams of added sugar per serving. In Thailand, the sugar content escalated to 6 grams, marking the highest among the products examined.

In India, 15 Cerelac items underwent analysis, revealing an average of 2.7 grams of additional sugar per serving. While the sugar content was disclosed on Indian packaging, the investigation unveiled a significant lapse in the Philippines, where five out of eight samples contained a remarkable 7.3 grams of sugar per serving, with no indication of it on the packaging.

In April, the NGOs criticised the Swiss major for its "double standards", alleging that its top-selling baby food brands, distributed in developing nations like India, contain excessive added sugar, prohibited under World Health Organisation (WHO) regulations. They asserted that Nestle's deceptive marketing tactics and inconsistent stance on added sugar constitute unjust business practices impacting numerous individuals in poor regions. According to them, discontinuing these unethical practices is crucial not only for safeguarding children but also for preserving the reputation of Nestle's home nation.

The report quoted a Nestle India spokesperson as saying, “We understand that the authorities are conducting an analysis of infant cereals and infant formulas sold by all companies in the country.”

The company reaffirmed its dedication to compliance and emphasised a decrease of up to 30 per cent in sugar content across its baby food range in India within the last five years.

WHO guidelines

The WHO recommends avoiding the introduction of added sugars before the age of two, as this practice can foster addictive eating behaviours and a preference for sweet tastes from an early stage of development. Moreover, consuming excessive sugar can contribute to weight gain and obesity, as well as elevate the likelihood of developing chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and specific forms of cancer later in life.