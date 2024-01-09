As India-Maldives row heats up, all you need to know about Lakshadweep

India's Lakshadweep is in the spotlight following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis last week on the need to boost domestic tourism attractions such as this Union Territory (UT). He highlighted the development works undertaken by his government for the Lakshadweep - a tropical archipelago of over three dozen islands- and also urged people to put it on their adventure bucket lists.

"…For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!

And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss….," he said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

History of Lakshadweep:

The UT of Lakshadweep, India's smallest, is spread over an area of 32 sq km and consists of 36 islands and coral reefs in the Laccadive Sea. Of these, only a few are open to the public (with due permits), with Kavaratti being a key highlight.

Formed in 1956, the UT was named as Lakshadweep only in 1973. However, as per the traditional legends, the earliest settlement on these islands dates back to the period of Cheraman Perumal, the last king of Kerala. As per the legend, the king fled his regime in present-day Kochi following his conversion to Islam at the behest of some Arab merchants, the official website states. The earliest settlements on the islands of Amini, Kavaratti, Andrott and Kalpeni are linked to this Kerala king.

While this remains an unsubstantiated claim, it is known that the arrival of the Portuguese in India made Laccadives an important place for seafarers, the website further states the UT's history. Notably, the Portuguese invasion crumbled sometime around the early 16th century. "...It is said that the people killed all the invaders by poisoning, ending the Portuguese invasion," the official website further explained.

By 1854, the islands were under British rule.

Today, the UT has a population of nearly 64,000, as per the 2011 census. Influenced by Islam, the UT is dominated by a Muslim population of 96.58 per cent, while Hindus make up 2.77 per cent of the population.

Why do Indians need permission to visit Lakshadweep

To visit Lakshadweep, even Indians need a permit issued by the Lakshadweep administration, which is based in Kochi. According to the prescribed rules, those who are not a native of these islands need the due permission. This provision has been taken to protect the Scheduled Tribes residing there.

India-Maldives tourism row:

Notably, PM Modi's post led to an unflattering diplomatic row with the Maldives over the tourism sector during the weekend. Three Maldives ministers were suspended following their appalling comments on India and PM Modi as they sought to compare the tourism industry of the two countries. The development followed on Sunday evening after a massive 'boycott Maldives' call by Indians erupted on social media platforms, condemning the minister's uncalled-for remarks. On Monday, the government also summoned Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb and sought the ministers' dismissal over the controversy.